Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut

Emergency crews were on the scene of a bear attack in Avon.
By Rob Polansky, Audrey Russo and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman was bitten by a bear in Avon on Friday morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was investigating the attack.

The victim was a 74-year-old woman who was out walking her dog. She suffered non-life-threatening superficial injuries with minor puncture wounds on her arm and leg, authorities said.

She managed to walk back to her home and call for help.

After declining medical attention on scene, she went to the hospital herself to be treated.

“In these situations, public safety is DEEP’s top priority,” the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. “Under DEEP’s Black Bear Response protocol, an attack on a human is a category 4 response, meaning humane euthanization of the bear.”

The agency confirmed that a 12-year-old female bear was euthanized. She had three cubs with her, but authorities said they are yearlings who are just about ready to make it on their own.

Officials said they’ve seen an increase in bear-human conflicts in the past years, including one euthanized in a home this past week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
The Alleycats have put on the bowling shoes for the first time in three years
Alleycats returns to the lanes
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
Man arrested after four people were killed and three injured in Maine shootings
Presque Isle Community Players getting ready to present the play “Almost Maine”
Presque Isle Community Players getting ready to present the play “Almost Maine”
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell

Latest News

Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could...
Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
.
13 Year Old Arrested Following School Shooting Threats at Woodland Elementary