Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
.
13 Year Old Arrested Following School Shooting Threats at Woodland Elementary
Nordic Skiers in the Fort Kent area not ready to put the skis away.
Nordic Skiers are not ready to put the skis away for the season.
Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
Man arrested after four people were killed and three injured in Maine shootings

Latest News

Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana