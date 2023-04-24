A Dreary Day Overall With a Return to Rain Showers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. After a beautiful weekend weather wise with plenty of sunshine, clouds increased overnight. This is ahead of rain showers expected throughout the daytime today.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the main center of low pressure sitting just off to the west. Because the area of high pressure that brought us the sunshine over the weekend is now weakening the system will take a bit quicker to arrive. I am expecting today’s rain showers to be more widespread before we turn things towards some isolated to scattered activity through the mid week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

This system will also pool in some cooler air with it returning us back to temperatures near the average mark. By this afternoon, a lot of spots will struggle to make it past the lower fifties. Going hour by hour for you, a lot of the morning hours remain dry, but clouds won’t have a chance to break apart. Once we get closer to the afternoon, we start to see the leading edge of the rainfall develop. A lot of the activity will stay to the west initially because of the area of high pressure being close enough to the region. I do think as we get closer to the evening hours and overnight the activity finally makes its way to the north and east. This results in very light accumulations in terms of rainfall. At best most spots will pick up around a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Those of us who don’t see the rain overnight will continue to be blanketed in the cloud cover. Because of that overnight lows will only fall back into the middle to upper thirties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs even struggle to make it past the lower fifties. More rain showers do develop from this system, but they do look to be more isolated and scattered in nature and likely won’t amount to much. It will be a similar setup to today where areas that don’t see the rain will be blanketed in the cloud cover with not many breaks likely.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.