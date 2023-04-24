Red Cross Volunteers Roll Up a Sleeve to Save a Life

LORING, Maine (WAGM) -

Across the country, and here in Aroostook county volunteers are playing a vital role in the American Red Cross Blood Program, dedicating their time and efforts to ensure a steady supply of blood for those in need. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“Volunteers make our work possible”

Caroline King, Executive Director for the Northern and Eastern Chapter of the American Red Cross says without volunteers they would not be able to provide services such as the Blood Drive that was held Friday morning at Loring Job Corps.

“Getting all of the folks checked in is done by volunteers, making sure everyone has the cookies and the snacks and the drinks after they give blood, all taken care of by our volunteers, setting up the room, all done by our volunteers.” says King.

“The American Red Cross has a constant need for volunteers. Especially if we have a disaster call and somebody may be at work it’s always good to have extra resources out there.” says Brian Bouley – Community Manager, American Red Cross

Erica Watson, Pasley Underwood, and Sydney Ouellette all volunteered to help at the Blood Drive at Loring Job Corps.

“I think it’s pretty cool, I’m new here to Job Corps so it’s a good way for me to introduce myself to the new students and get to see them, and it’s nice to be able to see where it’s going to go and where the blood came from and knowing that we’re going to help our community is really nice and it’s a really rewarding feeling.” says Watson.

The Red Cross held this blood drive specifically at the request of Job Corps students, many who had never given blood before, as they were curious what blood type they had and were eager to roll up their sleeves to save a life.

“I’ve seen situations where blood has helped to save people, so I mean, I high a common blood type but there might be somebody out there that needs it.” says Underwood.

Brian Bouley, Community Manager for the Red Cross in Aroostook County says there are a variety of volunteer opportunities in Aroostook County with the American Red Cross. From Disaster Relief, Blood Services, Training and Certification, to Service to the Armed forces and even opportunities to volunteer online.

“The American Red Cross does great work in the area. We are in Aroostook County, we have a physical office in Caribou so we are here for you. We have 5 different areas with the American Red Cross so if they’re not comfortable with blood people can either volunteer in person or they can volunteer virtually.” says Bouley.

