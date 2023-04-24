Unsettled Weather Expected This Week, with Scattered Shower Chances Through Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a wonderful second half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, we’ve seen some changes going through the day. Cloud cover was on the thicker side starting off this morning, but eventually thinned out late morning into the early afternoon, allowing for some filtered sunshine. Cloud cover has since increased going into this evening, with cloudy skies and rain shower chances possible for everyone overnight tonight and into tomorrow. High temperatures today made it into the upper 40s and lower 50s depending on where you were in the county. Most spots that were stuck under the clouds and that didn’t see much in terms of filtered sunshine only made it into the mid to upper 40s. Other parts of the county were a bit warmer, with northern and eastern spots making it into the lower to mid-50s.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup loop shows the past 24 hours in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast and how not much has changed in terms of the setup across the U.S. an area of low pressure continues to sit and spin just to our west, blocked by high pressure sitting to the east of us. This battle between the pressures has allowed them both to stall out. This will be the weather setup over the next couple of days as the blocking pattern continues. The good news for us if you’re not a fan of the rain is that high pressure likely wins out, leaving most of the county dry later in the week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows rain showers continuing to try to push east during the overnight hours. The further east in the county you are, the lighter the shower activity will be. Showers continue through tomorrow morning, with some mixing and slippery roads possible in the highest elevations starting off tomorrow morning. Low temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 30s during the overnight hours tonight. Easterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on temperatures themselves.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Starting off the day tomorrow, shower chances will be limited during the morning hours, with mostly cloudy skies and sprinkles more likely. Steadier scattered showers move into the region going into the afternoon, with scattered showers more likely over western parts of the county going into the evening. Scattered shower chances remain in the forecast during the overnight hours, with shower activity tapering off just before sunrise Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will be on the cooler side, making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots. Cloud cover for most of the day along with lighter easterly winds will be the main reason for the cooler feeling day. Cooler temperatures are more likely the further west you are in the county.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.