ANAH Shriners holds annual Orthopedic clinic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Shriners Orthopedic clinic was held in Presque Isle over the weekend. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has details.

Children and families gathered at the Aroostook Shrine Club in Presque Isle on Saturday for a free orthopedic screening clinic. The ANAH Shriners sent letters out to local schools and hospitals in the area of having the orthopedic clinic. The clinic has an orthopedic surgeon on staff examining kids and making recommendations to go to a Shriners hospital.

George Watson, Chairman of the Orthopedic clinic in Aroostook County, says “When the children show up today with their parents, they will make out the paper work, then based on when they get into the system. They will go in and see the doctor, and they will explain why they are here and whether the doctor feels that they would be an asset to go on to the Shrine hospital. We make recommendations, and once they make a recommendation for the child to go on to the Shriners hospital. We have another organization down in Bangor called the Sunshine club, which helps with travel, hotel rooms, meals, so it’s not just service for the child. We are helping the families as well in getting the childs to the hospitals.”

The clinic was at no cost, and you didn’t need to schedule an appointment ahead of time. Watson mentions it’s important to have the screening clinic due to the increase of medical expenses on families.

George Watson: “I had a lady last year tell me that she would like to bring her child in for an examination, but she can’t afford the medical bills. It’s tough for them to understand this all at no cost. This is why George joined the Shrine 35 years ago is because we have kids’ interest at heart and that is what we are all about. All year we raise money in parades and food sales, because at the end of the year we make a donation to the hospitals.”

Watson says this event has been going on for over 25 years, and what makes the event special is being able to help the children and families.

George Watson: “It’s helping the children and the parents with today’s economy and the price of everything. It’s a wonderful project, and if you have a child out there that you even think has a medical issue, bring them here. The most that can happen is they say you don’t qualify for the Shriners, but most of the time everybody that walks through the door is here for a reason, and they will end up going down to Bangor and seeing a Shrine hospital technician.”

The clinic will look to continue on for many more years to come to help those in need. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.