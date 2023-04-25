Gloomy Weather Sticks Around with More Scattered Shower Chances Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. As we approach the end of April, I’ve been holding off talking about the end of season snow that we saw, worrying that if I mention it too soon, we would likely see one last bigger system. Now that the likelihood of that is on the lower side entering the month of May, I did want to point out the early last snowfall date that we saw this year. We haven’t seen accumulating flakes in caribou since April 9th, which is almost 2 weeks ahead of when we usually see our last snowfall of the season. We did, however, see a snowier winter season overall. Caribou measured 133.4 inches of snow through the winter, with snowpack fluctuating during the season thanks to warmer spells. We were similar to last year in that we were above average in terms of snow for the season, however this year we were good foot over the average.

2022-2023 Snow Total Tracker (Season Final) (WAGM-TV)

Looking back at the day today, with cloud cover in place and rain showers working their way through the region, high temperatures only managed the mid and upper 40s. Some spots were closer to the 50-degree mark than others, but no one broke the 50-degree mark during the afternoon. Cloud cover in place this evening will keep temperatures on the mild side, before milder air returns later this week.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting off to our west still spinning and providing cloud cover and moisture to the region. Shower activity has been more scattered during the day today thanks to the weakening area of low pressure. This low continues to sit and provide cloud cover and shower chances tomorrow and Thursday, before dissipating enough to allow high pressure to build into the region going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows shower activity tapering off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies during the overnight hours. With mild and humid air in place, areas of patchy fog will likely develop during the overnight hours and create travel issues going into tomorrow morning. Remember to leave yourself a few extra minutes if having to travel this evening, as the fog could cause some minor slowdowns. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots. The cloud cover in place during the day today worked against us in keeping mild temperatures out of the region, but will work for us during the overnight hours, trapping warmer than average air in place. Southeasterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with cloud cover during the morning hours. Some computer models have been having cloud cover erode away over western areas late morning and try to spread east during the afternoon. I’m not convinced at this point that we’ll see clearing like computer models are showing. Cloud cover is usually more stubborn in these sorts of setups, meaning that we’ll likely stay mostly cloudy during the afternoon and evening hours. I did want to mention this, since the possibility of clearing isn’t completely out of the question. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots. With southerly winds still expected to be light during the day, they won’t have much of an impact on temperatures through the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

