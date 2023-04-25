Shower Chances Continue Through Mid Week with Average Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we did see some rain showers develop into the region, but a lot of the activity was centered towards the western half of the county and the downstate region. That is because we did have some dry air in place. The rain shower chances continue today, but they will have a better chance at reaching the rest of the region and be more isolated to scattered in nature.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the main area of low pressure continuing to spin to the west. Because the area of high pressure that brought us the sunshine over the weekend has been so strong to our east, it has prevented the low from moving as much. We have already seen some scattered showers develop this morning but they have already moved to the north and east.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you through the day, cloud cover sticks around with not many breaks likely. You will want to have the umbrella and the rain jacket handy this morning. Shower activity will once again half a tough time advancing in the west. This results in the greatest accumulation in terms of rainfall centered towards that region. Highs will top out in the lower fifties in most locations. Showers do have a better chance at making their way towards the east, but I do think anything we do see will be more isolated in nature. Cloud cover sticks around for the overnight hours along with some additional shower chances. This will allow our overnight lows to only fall back into the upper thirties and lower forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow, highs will spend another day into the lower fifties, but temperatures will be slightly warmer than they are expected to be this afternoon. The shower chances continue with some additional rain showers expected in the western half of the region. Skies will attempt to clear out overnight transitioning us to more of a mostly cloudy state with breaks in the cloud cover likely.

