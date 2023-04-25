Two Florida men face 5-40 years for Bangor, Houlton drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Florida men are facing 5-40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine after pleading guilty to drug distribution crimes.

Court records say 32-year-old Jared Fogg and 34-year-old Rogelio Rios obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it around Bangor and Houlton in 2018.

Fogg and Rios were stopped by police in Lincoln that July and charged with multiple aggravated trafficking counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Fogg pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Bangor on Tuesday, and Rios on Thursday.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

