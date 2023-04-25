Two Florida men face 5-40 years for Bangor, Houlton drug crimes

They obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it around Bangor and Houlton in 2018.
They obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it around Bangor and Houlton in 2018.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Florida men are facing 5-40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine after pleading guilty to drug distribution crimes.

Court records say 32-year-old Jared Fogg and 34-year-old Rogelio Rios obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it around Bangor and Houlton in 2018.

Fogg and Rios were stopped by police in Lincoln that July and charged with multiple aggravated trafficking counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Fogg pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Bangor on Tuesday, and Rios on Thursday.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGUSTIN ROSA
CT Man Arrested Following Suspicious Activity in Van Buren, ME
Gitpu
UPDATE:Missing Presque Isle Juvenile Found Safe in Caribou
.
Presque Isle Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
ROSA IN COURT
CT Man Arrested On Alleged Drug Charges in Van Buren Makes First Court Appearance
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project