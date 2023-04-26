Allergy Forecasting

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Springtime means warmer temperatures and the start of allergy season, but how are pollen levels calculated? Vanessa Symonick explains.

David Macek: “The pollen and mold. It’s something we’ve been doing since 2002 and it’s been pretty beneficial to people.”

David Macek is an environmental specialist for the Mi’kmaq nation and counts the pollen levels in the air each day. The process involves a device called an impact sampler which has clear glass rods coated in Vaseline. The rods spin around in the air when they impact pollen and other particles. Those rods are then brought into a lab and stained to be examined under a microscope. He says the process in total takes around one hour to complete.

Macek: “I usually start monitoring for the pollen just as soon as I can get the monitor out there. The snow is kind of an obstacle for us up here. This year I did go ahead and temporarily put it out a little earlier than I have been able to in years past. I did that because for a couple years in a row I’ve missed the beginning of the season which usually starts with the cedars and alder and some of those.’’

And there have been some notable moments where Macek says the pollen levels he has counted have been really high.

Macek: “During the birch season I occasionally come across volumes of two thousand plus grains per cubic meter of air. That’s not uncommon. Last year we had really low numbers. I expect this year might be pretty high.”

Just like many other natural events, the weather pattern can play a role in how high or low the pollen counts will be for a given day.

Macek: “Weather makes a big difference. Pollen likes to, it’s airborne pollen. It requires a little bit of a breeze. It’s got to be slightly drier, a little bit warmer. When you have those conditions, you can assume those numbers are going to be pretty high. If it’s going to be very humid and moist out, the pollen has a tendency to stay put. It doesn’t want to come off or it can’t travel”.

And he has this final thing to say when it comes to pollen levels and how they can impact you.

Macek: “Everybody has seen yellow dust on their cars in the morning or lining the edges of puddles, things like that. Everybody should be aware that when they go outside and they move around, furniture or handle their car or something like that they are going to pick up pollen on their hands and on their clothing and stuff. And so if they are aware they have done that, they can wash their hands.”

He says he has a few organizations he sends his pollen count data to, but he always encourages people to contact him to receive the data. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

