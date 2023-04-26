Authorities Request Public’s Help in Locating Missing Juvenile

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Giptu Paul. According to PIPD, Giptu was last seen around midnight today (April 26th). He is 5′6″, 150 lbs with Brown hair and Brown Eyes. Police say it is unclear where he may have gone or what clothes he may have been wearing. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Giptu Paul, you are asked to contact the Presque Isle Police Department by calling 207-764-4476

