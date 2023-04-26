Conn. Man Arrested Following Suspicious Activity in Van Buren

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

On 4/26/23 at around 7:39 AM the Maine State Police received a complaint reference to an individual at the Van Buren Public Library. The caller advised that there was a male and a Connecticut registered vehicle in the library parking lot. The caller advised the male was not acting right and appeared to be under the influence of something. The caller advised the male was pacing back and forth and she was concerned given the fact school was about to begin. According to the Van Buren District School Facebook page, the school went into a soft lockdown until 8:50 AM due to the presence of the individual.

Trooper Andrew Levesque and Trooper Ted Martin responded to the complaint. Upon arrival Troopers, Border Patrol Agents, and Deputies detained the man given his current demeanor. The male was identified as 43-year-old Agustin Rosa out of Meriden, CT. Rosa was searched, and two vials filled with a white substance believed to be Fentanyl were found in his pocket. Rosa was placed under arrest, and his vehicle was subsequently searched. Inside Rosa’s vehicle was drug paraphernalia, tin foil, cutting agent, scales, and small plastic baggies. Rosa was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and is currently being held without bail. Rosa was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs: Class A. Rosa’s charge was aggravated because he was within 1000 feet of a school at the time of the incident.

Maine State Police were assisted at the scene by The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, and Van Buren Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Jared Fogg
Florida man faces 5-40 years for Bangor, Houlton drug crimes
GIPTU PAUL
Authorities Request Public’s Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
Robert, 98, and Ann Gorman, 95, have been by one another’s side for the last 75 years. They...
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better partner’
Surveillance video shows the moose sniffing around the concession stand before following its...
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Alaska movie theater

Latest News

Presque Isle Rotary Service Above Self 2
Presque Isle Rotary Service Above Self Awardees - Part 2
Presque Isle Rotary Service Above Self 2
Presque Isle Rotary Service Above Self
Three Fort Kent Outdoor Center biathletes traveled to Norway for a youth festival
Fort Kent Biathlon Festival
GIPTU PAUL
Authorities Request Public’s Help in Locating Missing Juvenile