Fort Kent Biathletes take part in Youth Festival in Norway

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Three Fort Kent Outdoor Center youngsters recently returned from a Biathlon Festival in Norway. Carl Theriault says the event was a huge learning experience for the three St John Valley Biathletes.

(Carl Theriault):” We went to a biathlon festival with a thousand kids from Norway, Germany, Czech Republic, Finland, and we had 20 athletes from all over the US from Alaska to Maine. We took three of our athletes from our program . They were between 14 and 16 so it was kind of a Youth Festival. It’s the biggest Biathlon Festival in the World.”

Rowan Tanguay, Quinn Michaud and Alden Reardon were a part of the US Delegation to Norway, and it was quite an experience for everyone

Theriault:” A couple of them had never been on a place. Most of them had never been to Europe or outside the US or Canada.”

(Rowan Tanguay):” Norway was great, it was so fun to experience a different culture. How they grow up from little babies in the sport of biathlon. It was really fun to be part of that.”

(Alden Reardon):” It was really cool. It was my first time traveling to Europe and it was cool to see the different place.”

Theriault said that going to a festival like the one on Norway will help prepare the next group of competitors as they look to represent the United States in International events in the future.

Theriault:” A lot of these kids will start to try and qualify for Youth and Junior World Championships and the experience is invaluable for that.”

Reardon said it was a great learning experience and it will help him as he continues to pursue his dreams of competing in Nordic Skiing and Biathlon

Reardon:” I learned a lot with that many people. I learned how to ski with that many people and shoot. You have to stay calm and shoot well.”

This was Rowan Tanguay’s first time competing in Europe, and she said since returning she has been comparing notes with her older sister Dolcie who was a member of the US National team that competed in the World Youth and Junior Championships earlier this year

Tanguay:” We experienced similar things. The biathlon community, racing and it was super fun to be outside our home courses and stuff.”

Theriault says the biggest takeway for the US athletes was the fact they can do well against some of the powerhouses in the sport from other countries.

Theriault:” The biggest thing about it was they came away with the feeling that we can ski with the Norwegians who are the best in the World. We can compete with them and it important to learn that at that age.”

