One More Chance For Rain Showers Tomorrow, Before Nice Weather Returns to End the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. I wanted to start off tonight by showing the temperature trend over the past 30 days. Temperatures through the month of April have been more above average than below average with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of the month. We’re going to add more above average numbers to the chart at the end of this week, after having seen temperatures slightly below average over the past couple of days.

Temperatures - Past 30 Days (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today were milder in most spots compared to yesterday. High temperatures today made it into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots across the county. The exceptions to this were far northwestern parts of the county, where winds have kept temperatures cooler during the day, as well as over far southeastern parts of the county, where cloud cover has been stubborn to break apart.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup is finally beginning to show some movement in the atmosphere. The low-pressure system that has been sitting off to our west all weak is finally beginning to weaken. This will result in high pressure building into the region briefly at the end of this week. Before we get there, tomorrow still features the chance for some scattered to isolated rain showers as low pressure continues to impact the region. Shower chances taper off by tomorrow evening, leaving us with clearing skies going into Friday. Friday will be the best day of the week as high pressure sits overhead. It’s not until saturday that cloud cover begins to advance into the region once again ahead of a bigger system looking to bring rain shower activity to the region going well into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows skies continuing to clear out, resulting in a decent overnight for most spots. A few clouds could make their way back into the region during the overnight hours, but at this point doesn’t look like it would have much of an impact. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-30s for most spots. Southerly winds are expected to remain light during the overnight hours, which won’t have much of an impact on temperatures during the overnight hours. Clear skies will have more of an impact, allowing any daytime heating that we see to escape into the atmosphere.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with partly to mostly sunny skies, before cloud cover quickly increases from east to west late in the morning. This will result in scattered showers during the afternoon hours of Thursday, with breaks in the clouds and sunshine once again making an appearance late in the day. Clearing skies are expected to continue tomorrow night, resulting in nicer weather returning to the region going into Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 50s for most spots. I think some spots could get close to the 60-degree mark, but northerly winds during the say will keep a cooler feel to the air for much of the day.

Thursday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

