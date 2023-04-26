Presque Isle Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, Joshua Young, 32, conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. Young knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy.

Young faces up to 20 years imprisonment. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the police departments in Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton. U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.

