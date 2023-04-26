Presque Isle Rotary Service Above Self Awardees - Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Presque Isle Rotary club is once again honoring Community Service Heroes in our community with their 2023 Service Above Self Awards. There are 4 recipients in total, last night we heard about two of them and tonight we will hear about the final two winners.

“I am so humbled I really am just humbled, grateful, its a wonderful recognition and I appreciate it very much” says Laura Roope - Director of Pathways

”Its really very humbling and exciting for us. we are an all volunteer organization and so our volunteers are everything they’re very important to us we couldn’t do all the great work we do in the community without them” says Kim Smith - Secretary Treasurer - Presque Isle Historical Society

Laura Roope and the Presque Isle Historical Society are both being honored with the 2023 Service Above Self Awards from the Presque Isle Rotary Club. Laura Roope, the Director of Pathways, an alternative education program within MSAD 1 is receiving the Teach the Future service award for her work to help keep kids in school when they are struggling to succeed in traditional classes.

”My very first interaction with them is to build a rapport. You cant teach an individual without developing a relationship, that’s something that’s really important to me that the kids know that i can be sympathetic to their situation and I can learn their learning style and what works best for them” says Roope.

Her students agree that she is very deserving of the award because of the impact she made on their lives.

”She’s affected my life, her techniques are go at your own pace, if you need help she is willing to help you it is something I really needed” - Mia Sawyer.

”Mrs. Roope took me in when I had been out of school for two and a half years not going to school not doing my work failing out of what had just begun as high school for me. She believed in me when nobody did” - Kayden Lovely

“I’m struggling so she’s been there by my side through the entire thing and push me to the limits to be the best I can.” - Gage Gagnon

The Presque Isle Historical Society is receiving their service above self award of an organization. They are an all Volunteer non-profit organization who have been serving the community of Presque Isle for 60 years. Kim Smith, their secretary Treasurer says their volunteers are truly dedicated and care about Presque Isle.

”Some of our volunteers are just amazing what they’ve done behind the scenes. we’ve had people who have gotten up in the middle of the night to stop leaks at our historic fire station. people who donate multiple vehicles for use by the society at no cost to the society. people in the group who have been recognized by the presidents council on civic and social participation for the amount of hours put in. some of us had put in over 500 hours per year, some of us put in over 1000 hours per year which we are all volunteers some of us still work so that’s the equivalent of several weeks throughout the course of the year.” says Smith

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.