Shower Chances Continue Through Thursday

Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We spent another day in the cloud cover yesterday with rain showers mainly centered towards the western half of the region. Some areas did see some filtered sunshine too. As the cloud cover stuck around it kept our lows on the warmer side into the low 40s.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that has been impacting the region since the early work week. Because we do have two areas of high pressure to our east and to our west, this system hasn’t really had a chance to advance to the east by much, in fact it is weakening as it is stalled out. This is what will continue to provide us with the cloud cover and the moisture through the daytime Thursday.

Today's Highs
Temperatures by this afternoon will struggle to make it past the fifty degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, shower chances continue throughout the daytime. Locations not dealing with the showers will remain in the cloud cover however I do think there will be a better chance for some breaks in the activity. That will mainly be centered towards the early afternoon with more filtered sunshine. Cloud cover continues through the evening. In fact we will see the potential some isolated to scattered pop up showers going into the overnight hours. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper thirties with the coldest spots being centered towards the west. Those areas will likely see temperatures hovering right near the freezing mark.

Tomorrow's Highs
Temperatures make quite the improvement going into tomorrow. We return back to a mild stretch of weather with temperatures into the upper fifties and low sixties. Shower chances remain in the forecast being more isolated in nature. As we go further into the daytime, skies will clear out leading us to plenty of sunshine for the end of the work week and into the early weekend.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

