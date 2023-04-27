Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGUSTIN ROSA
CT Man Arrested Following Suspicious Activity in Van Buren, ME
Gitpu
UPDATE:Missing Presque Isle Juvenile Found Safe in Caribou
.
Presque Isle Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Jared Fogg
Florida man faces 5-40 years for Bangor, Houlton drug crimes
Robert, 98, and Ann Gorman, 95, have been by one another’s side for the last 75 years. They...
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better partner’

Latest News

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes new white-faced baby monkey
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
A Ukrainian soldier smiles standing in a trench on the frontline in the village of New York,...
NATO: Ukraine allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks
Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering...
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury