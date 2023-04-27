CT Man Arrested On Alleged Drug Charges in Van Buren Makes First Court Appearance

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Connecticut Man arrested on alleged drug trafficking charges outside of the van buren public library had his first court appearance today.

43-year-old Agustin Rosa of Meriden, Connecticut appeared via video conference from the Aroostook County Jail. Rosa is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs. Maine State Police Responded to the Van Buren Public Library on a call of a suspicious person possibly under the influence of a substance. When police arrived they searched Rosa and found Fentanyl and Drug Paraphernalia. In the hearing, WAGM learned that Rosa is also being charged with Aggregated Assault, for an assault that occurred April 24th of this year. Because Rosa is charged with two felony counts, he did not enter a plea at his initial appearance. His next scheduled appearance is an Arraignment on August 9th in Madawaska District Court. Bail for both charges was set for $25,000 bond or $2500 Cash.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.