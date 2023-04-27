Isolated Shower Chances Continue Today, More Sunshine by Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. After we spent the morning in the cloud cover yesterday and saw some isolated showers, clouds eventually broke by the afternoon and most areas were able to see the sunshine. That’s they way we have trended this morning as skies have been partly cloudy.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We continue to have an area of low pressure sandwiched in between two highs this morning. The low is currently bringing some rain showers to the western half of new England. Because the two highs will be so strong, we likely won’t see much in terms of showers going through the daytime with the exception of some isolated activity. High pressure crests into the region by this evening allowing for plenty of sunshine in store for tomorrow. This does look to be the nicest day out of the next couple as we do have plenty more chances for rain through the 8 day.

Dense Fog Advisory (WAGM)

We are off to a colder start this morning because we have lost some of the cloud cover. A lot of spots are hovering right near the freezing mark. Because we did see some rain showers yesterday, you will want to be mindful of the potential of some patchy areas of black ice and for some patchy fog. Most of that fog has been centered towards potions of southern Aroostook where parts of that region are in a dense fog advisory through 8 am.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will make quite the improvement compared to where they were yesterday afternoon. We return back to some mild temperatures. A lot of spots will be a good ten degrees warmer than where the average high typically sits for this time of year. Going hour by hour for you, we will see more of a clearing in terms of cloud cover. This keeps on the partly cloudy side of things. Initially the shower activity stays away from us. The better chance for any isolated pop up showers developing will be going into the afternoon. Anything we do see won’t amount to anything and will leave us with some lingering cloud cover. Shower chances exit the region by the time we head into the mid to late evening hours as high pressure advances into the region. This leaves us with clearing skies overnight tonight and going into the morning hours of tomorrow. That keeps our overnight lows on the cooler side. Temperatures will spend another evening into the low to mid thirties with the coldest spots on the map being centered towards points west.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow brings us plenty of sunshine and temperatures well above average for this time of year. We climb closer to the mid to upper sixties. We will see few clouds going throughout the daytime, but as we go into the evening, clouds will slightly increase for the first half of the weekend. Our weather pattern becomes more unsettled as we head into the early work week. Shower chances will continue well into the work week.

