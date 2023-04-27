Plenty of Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Expected Tomorrow, Before Cloud Cover Returns Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After clearing skies overnight last night, we ended up with a nicer day overall today. Sunshine was seen across the region to start this morning, before cloud cover and isolated rain showers returned for the afternoon. Not everyone saw rain showers this afternoon, with most of the activity being confined to western parts of the county.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure beginning to take control of our weather this evening. This is expected to sit over the region during the day tomorrow, before eventually sliding to the east during the day Saturday. Expect nice weather over the next couple of days because of this with plenty of sunshine tomorrow, along with mild temperatures. Cloud cover is expected to increase during the day Saturday, with shower chances returning to the region late Saturday night into Sunday. This sets us up for an unsettled pattern going into next week, with more rain shower chances Monday and Tuesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out through the rest of this evening. These clearing skies will allow temperatures to cool off during the overnight hours. the good news is that temperatures aren’t expected to cool off as much during the overnight hours, with low temperatures falling back closer to the freezing mark. Low temperatures tonight won’t cool off as much thanks to lighter winds, with lows falling back into the lower to mid 30s for most spots, as northwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine for everyone, with sunshine lasting for most spots through much of the day. Computer models are indicating a few clouds bubbling up over eastern parts of the county during the afternoon hours, but overall a clear and quiet day is expected. A few clouds enter the region tomorrow night, leaving us with partly to mostly clear skies going into Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will be on the mild side for most spots. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to mid 60s. Northerly winds are expected to remain light during the day, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening’s forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.