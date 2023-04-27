The Price & Time is Right event helps students looking to start and finish their education

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton Higher Education Center held an event today called “The Price & Time is Right” for those looking to start and finish their education. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Students and families gathered at the Houlton Higher Education Center today for the “The Price and Time is right” event in Houlton. The event is a way for potential students to learn more about scholarships and ways to afford college.

Tessa Smith, Coordinator of the Student Success Center for the University of Maine system, says “This is really an event for adults coming back to school, or for starting college for the first time. We have scholarship opportunities such as the adult completion scholarship, the opening door scholarship, and we also have the small debt forgiveness program for students. We really have a lot of supports here at the Houlton center that can help you finish your degree.”

The event consisted of a cash cab, prizes, popcorn and other snacks. Smith says this is the first year of the event, adding it’s a great way to collaborate with other services.

Tessa Smith: “This is actually one of the first events where we are really collaborating with University of Maine system campuses, The Maine Education Opportunity center, Trio, the University of Credit union is going to be here, so its really a huge collaboration of support services.”

Smith says what makes the event special is being able to host it in Houlton, to help those who want to pursue and achieve their academic goals.

Tessa Smith: “We have a lot of different supports right here in this building that can help you succeed and your higher education goals. This is really to help adult learners see that they can come to school, it’s the right price, right time for them, we can help you make it most affordable for you. And we also want to introduce if you have kids at home that are looking at going to college we can help with that too.”

A fun event helping those who want to take the next step with their academic goals. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

