UMFK Scholars’ Symposium Highlights Student Achievement and Research

A Scholars’ Symposium was held at UMFK to highlight student achievement and academic research. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“The theme this year was Serendipity, a series of fortunate happenstances, which for many of us really is what college is all about. We make connections, we interact with people we didn’t expect, we take classes we didn’t think we were going to fall in love with and we find our major”

Michael Curran, Assistant Professor of Business and one of the faculty members integral in putting on this year’s Scholars’ Symposium describes the theme to this year’s academic event. The University of Maine at Fort Kent’s Scholars’ Symposium is an opportunity to highlight academic achievement and engagement, and allows students to share their academic research projects through posters and presentations. Everything from business plans, to analyzing social data, to environmental efforts.

“For students especially, it’s their opportunity to showcase what they’ve done, what they’ve learned, all the skills that they’ve developed in so many of their classes are formulated in these presentations and posters that are highlighted as part of the academic scholars’ symposium”

This year’s keynote speaker was Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of the Maine Supreme Court. Justice Stanfill says she hopes those in the audience walk away with a better understanding of the judicial branch of government and how it functions. Justice Stanfill’s visit comes days ahead of the ribbon cutting of the Rural Practice Clinic in Powell Hall, which was established to address the need for legal services in the area.

“I think that the most important thing is to understand our third branch of government. I know it’s a bit of Civics 101 but our executive branch and legislative branches are far more visible for most people and I think the court system is a bit of a mystery. So hopefully from this symposium people will have a little better understanding of that and what we do.”

In addition to guest speakers and panels happening throughout the day, a couple of scholarship awards were presented to students for their academic merits.

