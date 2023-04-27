UMPI Athletics Banquet Honors Outstanding Student Athletes

UMPI Athletics Banquet
UMPI Athletics Banquet(WAGM)
By Jonathon Eigenmann
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Presque Isle recognized their student athletes at the annual Awards Night held in Presque Isle.

The annual awards ceremony recognized numerous student athletes and athletic trainers for their outstanding performances both on and off the fields and courts.

Here is the complete list of Award Winners:

  • Male Athlete of the Year - Timothy Burns (Baseball & Golf)
  • Female Co-Athletes of the Year - Savannah Rodriguez (Soccer) & Emily Wheaton (Basketball)
  • Male Break Through Athlete of the Year - Joseph Tuulima
  • Female Break Through Athlete of the Year - Gracelyn Walsh
  • Male Scholar Athlete of the Year - Timothy Burns (Baseball & Golf)
  • Female Scholar Athlete of the Year - Annaset Jackson (Cross Country & Track)
  • Al Arman “Make A Difference Award” - Payton Jones (Baseball & Golf) & Alondra Lopez-Aquino (Volleyball)
  • Donal N. Zillman “Character Award”- Nyden Reed (Soccer & Track) & Makayla Miskiewicz (Volleyball)
  • Stanley Small Coaches Award- Joey Lippo (Baseball) & Alexis Ireland (Soccer & Basketball)
  • Pat Baker Athletic Training Award- Sierra Fay
  • Male Hootie Award Winner- Timothy Burns
  • Female Hootie Award Winner- Annaset Jackson
  • Roix (Most Improved)- Softball
  • Goheen (Highest Team GPA) - Women’s Track & Field

