Caribou Community School Walkathon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Students at the Caribou Community School participated in a walkathon yesterday morning. Newssource 8′s Vanessa Symonick was there and explains what makes this particular walk a thon so meaningful for the community.

Serenity Fuller: “It really means that eighth grade is getting more involved. and that we’re going to be a bigger part in the community and really change our roles in the community.”

Students in the eighth-grade class at the Caribou Community School participated in a walkathon at the Caribou high school track this morning to raise money for the Light Up the Community Fund in honor of fallen Caribou fire captain Danny Raymond. The funds will be used to purchase new holiday decorations and hangers for the street light poles in Caribou at Christmastime. While this is one of the first events the students have participated in within the community, it’s not the only way they have been giving back. Student Serenity Fuller says they’ve been helping the school since the beginning of the school year through many projects.

Fuller: “At the beginning of the grade they had the idea to have us work in Pre-K and help the teachers and play with their students in pre k and then it really evolved into helping them off the bus, helping them onto the bus, leading them to classes.

The teachers say they are proud of what the students have accomplished with this service project.

Troy Barnes: “We presented it to the students and challenged them to raise a thousand dollars for this effort and they have far exceeded that goal. They’ve taken the image of Danny and how he gave back, and we all know what a tremendous man he was and all of the wonderful things he did, and the kids just far exceeded what we thought they were going to be able to do”.

Holly Rhinebolt: “And I think it makes them feel good about themselves. They met a goal, and they are really proud of themselves and we’re very proud of them too.”

Kim Barnes: “I love how they can see beyond themselves. They’re starting to understand that they are part of something bigger than themselves.”

So far, the group has raised over five thousand dollars, which will be presented to the Caribou fire department by check Friday afternoon. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

