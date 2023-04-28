Consumption Advisory Issued For Fish in One County Town

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Just days after reducing the PFAS-related “do not eat” advisory for deer and turkey across Central Maine, the Maine CDC has expanded the consumption advisory for freshwater fish.

The CDC found elevated levels of PFAS in the fish in bodies of water in Limestone, Fairfield, China, Thorndike, Albion, and Sanford.

This is an expansion to the list that previously included Unity, Waterville, Oakland, Westbrook, Falmouth and Alfred.

The recommendations range from not eating certain species at all, to not eating them in more than 9 meals per year.

The CDC notes that fishing, swimming, boating and other recreational activities are safe.

The specific advisories for all 11 waterbodies can be found here.

