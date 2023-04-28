Plenty of Sunshine Paired with Mild Temperatures this Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We saw some sunshine yesterday, but there were a few spots that did see some isolated showers. We finally get to escape the shower chances today as plenty of sunshine stretches into the region.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our weather setup this morning shows high pressure cresting into the region to our north and south. However the sunshine will be short lived. As we go into the weekend, clouds will eventually increase ahead of some additional rain shower chances. We have two stronger systems one to our northwest and one to the south already bringing some heavy rain to portions of West Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. Rain shower chances extend well into the 8 day.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Because we did lose the cloud cover this morning, a lot of spots have started off on the cooler side. Most areas were hovering right around the freezing mark. You may need the light jacket heading out the door, but that will change as we head into the afternoon. Because we do have plenty of sunshine extending into the region, temperatures climb well into the sixties. I wouldn’t be surprised if some locations in southern Aroostook get into the upper sixties. It does look to be the warmest day out of the next couple. Going hour by hour for you, the sunshine continues well into the afternoon. Cloud cover stays well to the east with the exception of some clouds in portions of Western New Brunswick. Clearing skies last overnight until we head into the morning hours of tomorrow. That’s when we will transition to more of a partly cloudy state. Because our temperatures will be so warm this afternoon, lows won’t fall back by much. Most areas will only fall back into the upper thirties and lower forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow results in a slightly cooler day overall with temperatures staying in the sixties but closer to the low sixties. This is the pick day of the weekend as it looks to remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Once we get into Sunday, that’s when we see our first chance for rain showers. As a result, temperatures will begin to decrease into the mid to upper fifties.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.