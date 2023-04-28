Presque Isle Inn Sold at Auction

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Going Once…Going Twice…The Presque Isle Inn and Convention center was sold at auction Thursday afternoon.

The property, which has remained vacant since it’s sudden closure in January, sold for a total of 795,000 dollars following just under 10 minutes of bidding. This price is far below the assessed value of 2.16 million dollars. The auction was held on behalf of Machias Savings Bank by auction company Tranzon, who could not disclose the identity of the buyer due to confidentiality.

“795,000 dollars going twice! Last chance, everybody good? We good? Thank you all for being here, thank you, thank her the most, give her a big round of applause, bidder number 947 for 795,000 dollars, congratulations!” announced Mike Carey – Co-CEO, Tranzon Auction Properties.

The buyer declined to speak with WAGM following the auction, however in an open air conversation it was stated that they plan to use the property as some form of housing.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGUSTIN ROSA
CT Man Arrested Following Suspicious Activity in Van Buren, ME
.
Presque Isle Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Gitpu
UPDATE:Missing Presque Isle Juvenile Found Safe in Caribou
ROSA IN COURT
CT Man Arrested On Alleged Drug Charges in Van Buren Makes First Court Appearance
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Presque Isle Inn Auction
Presque Isle Inn Auction
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood
Caribou Community School Walkathon
Caribou Community School Walkathon