Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

Natural disasters can strike without warning, and the damage they cause can be devastating to communities. Flooding, in particular, has a long history of causing destruction and displacement along the banks of the county rivers each spring. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

With this year’s flooding being minimal in comparison to previous years, it’s easy to forget the impact that severe floods can have on county communities. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we’re dialing the time machine back to 2008, when WAGM reporter Jaimarie Ely spoke with residents of Van Buren that experienced the outcome of major flooding that year.

For some residents of Van Buren the water has caused what is suspected to be substantial damage.

“The whole house is gone, it’s flooded everything, my furnace is gone, all the wiring, the breaker box, all of the electrical, gone plus it moved a little bit last night you could feel the house move so the foundation is giving way.” says Charles Mackenzie – Van Buren

It’s hard to tell but there are train tracks behind Mackenzie’s house.

“Normally 50 feet of lawn then train tracks and then another 25, 15 yards before the river.” says Mackenzie.

About a dozen households had to be evacuated mostly from the Keegan area, their electric meters taken out as a precaution. Water from the St. John river also reached the Van Buren Border crossing, closing it Thursday keeping people from going across.

“My mother lives there and she’s an elderly person and I usually go and check on her everyday so but I can’t because of the water with the bridge being closed.” says Joanne Lavoie – Cyr Plantation

Lavoie says she also has family members stuck on both sides. The water levels of the St. John River are being monitored but it’s uncertain how long it will take for them to go back down to lower levels.

“We don’t know if the water is going to recede as quickly or as slowly as it come in, we had times when it was coming in at 6 inches an hour and others times we had it almost up to 2 feet in one hour.” says Dana Violette – Chief, Van Buren Fire Department

Residents who don’t live in areas close to the flooding are still effected as schools closed Thursday, and for Friday because of the sewers. It is recommended that residents boil their water before drinking it.

“It’s just a suggestion because as you can see the river, we know that there is towns that have released their waste at this point and the fact just the terminal in the river and that ground water is contaminated right now so.” says Thomas Cannon – Town Manager, Van Buren

Van Buren residents can check in for messages about drinking water among other things on their cable access channel.

Jaimarie Ely, NewsSource8