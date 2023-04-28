VIDEO: Student helps stop school bus after driver has medical emergency

A seventh grader is being called a hero after taking action Wednesday. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Check out this video that shows a middle school student jumping into action when a school bus driver had a medical emergency.

The incident happened in Warren, Michigan, on Wednesday.

The district said the driver became light-headed and lost consciousness while driving the students home.

Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency...
Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency on Wednesday.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)

Seventh grader Dillon Reeves noticed the situation, jumped from his seat, grabbed the wheel and helped get the bus to a safe stop.

He also told other students to call 911.

Police and fire crews were able to quickly catch up to the bus to help.

Police said no one was hurt. The driver is recovering in the hospital.

The district superintendent praised Reeves’ actions.

“And in my 35 plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert D. Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent. “He jumped up from his seat, threw his backpack down, ran to the front of the bus, grabbed the steering wheel and brought the bus to a stop in the middle of the road.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WXYZ via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

AGUSTIN ROSA
CT Man Arrested Following Suspicious Activity in Van Buren, ME
.
Presque Isle Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Gitpu
UPDATE:Missing Presque Isle Juvenile Found Safe in Caribou
ROSA IN COURT
CT Man Arrested On Alleged Drug Charges in Van Buren Makes First Court Appearance
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Latest News

A husband and wife in Illinois are celebrating their 100th birthdays within two weeks of each...
Husband, wife both celebrate 100th birthdays two weeks apart
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood
In this image taken from video provided by the National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at...
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills several people
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood
Throwback Thursday - Van Buren Flood