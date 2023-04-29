Fire on Drew Mills Road in Linneus

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A structure fire in Linneus Saturday morning. Around 10:30 A.M., the Houlton Fire Department responded to fire happening on the Drew Mills Road in Linneus. According to the Houlton Fire Department, The fire is currently being cleaning up and is all contained with no structure lost. Hodgdon and Linneus fire department provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

