Mild Temperatures to Start the Weekend, Before Rain Shower Chances Return Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. High temperatures today had no issue warming up across the county. Temperatures made it into the lower to mid-60s for most spots. With plenty of sunshine across the county today, it’s been a wonderful day to get outside and take advantage of the nice weather.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure sitting over us today providing nice weather and sunshine. We’ll see this high-pressure system push east later tonight, resulting in cloud cover beginning to work into the region tomorrow. This will leave us with a partly to mostly cloudy day tomorrow, before cloud cover increases and sticks around well into next week. An area of low pressure that’s currently just to our west will sit and spin there over the weekend. This will eventually allow another low-pressure system to work up the coast and into the state early next week, resulting in steady rain shower activity, and possible gusty winds.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover slowly increasing as we approach the early morning hours of saturday. Sunshine will still be able to make it through the cloud cover saturday morning, so overall we’ll see cloud cover increase to partly cloudy skies at most. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 30s for most spots. Some places are able to hang onto the upper 30s, but with clear skies expected to start this evening, temperatures will be quick to cool off. Easterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on the temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday starts off with some sunshine, however it doesn’t last very long. Cloud cover is expected to increase going through the day saturday, resulting in mostly cloudy skies by the evening hours. Rain shower activity isn’t expected until Sunday, with scattered showers possible for southern and western spots during the early morning hours of Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a bit cooler than what we saw during the day today thanks to the increased cloud cover. High temperatures saturday are expected to make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Southeasterly winds look to remain light during the day saturday, meaning they once again won’t have much of an impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday starts off with mostly cloudy skies, along with a few isolated shower chances during the morning hours. Shower chances become more scattered going into the afternoon hours, with activity remaining on the scattered side through Sunday evening. Heavier rain begins to move into the region from the southwest Sunday night, resulting in steady heavier rain across the region going into early next week. High temperatures Sunday only manage the lower 50s for most spots across the county. The lack of sunshine along with breezy southeasterly winds will result in a cooler feeling day overall for most spots. Colder weather continues into next week along with gusty winds.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

