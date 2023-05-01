Free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11

FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency officially ends this month.

One of the things that means is free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11.

Some costs may shift to become out-of-pocket.

Additional doses of the bivalent COVID-19 booster have been given the green light for some by both the FDA and CDC. (Source: CNN)

However, there are still ways to take advantage of the benefits of the public health emergency before it expires.

Pharmacies and other retailers have home tests, and costs may be covered upfront or reimbursed by insurance plans.

There’s also the federal website covidtests.gov that allows U.S. households to order free test kits for delivery.

The site is still up and running, with four free tests available to any household that hasn’t ordered since December.

Also, the Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration date for many home tests beyond what’s on the box, so check the FDA website before throwing them out.

