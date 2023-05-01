Mars Hill Superintendent Officially Indicted by Grand Jury

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Mars Hill Superintendent charged with Tampering with a Victim and Violation of Condition of Release has been officially indicted by the Aroostook County Grand Jury . The allegations stem from the August 29th, 2022 arrest of Elaine Bouiler’s son, Connor Boulier for Domestic Violence, Criminal Threatening and other related charges. According to court records Boulier allegedly spoke with the victim in her son’s case about dropping the charges, writing letters to the DA’s Office, and not showing up to court. Boulier was arrested on January 25th.

Boulier is scheduled to be arraigned in Presque Isle District Court on June 7th.

WAGM has attempted to reach someone at the MSAD 42 school board or Superintendents office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

