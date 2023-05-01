Rain Will Become Heavy at Times with Breezy Conditions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had a dry and sunny first half of the weekend, but as we got further into the daytime Sunday, clouds eventually increased. Some spots even had some lighter rain showers develop going into the evening hours. I’m expecting the rain to continue for the daytime and it will get heavy at times.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have a stronger are of low pressure centered towards the northwest. It has already brought some heavy rain to portions of western New England and the downstate region. As it continues to advance to the northeast, it keeps rain showers in the forecast for most of the work week. However, I do think today will feature the most rainfall overall.

Future Rain Totals (WAGM)

Highs today will struggle to make it past the lower fifties. Going hour by hour for you, we start things off with some lighter rain shower activity. As we get closer to the mid morning, that’s when we will likely see some more localized heavier bands set themselves up. This will be when most of the rain accumulation looks to occur. Moderate to heavy bands of rain stick around up until the lunchtime hours. Once we do further into the afternoon, we return back to lighter showers becoming scattered at times. While shower chances do continue leading into the evening and overnight hours I am expecting the rain showers to be more isolated. Those who don’t see the rain showers will continue to deal with the enhanced cloud cover. Because of that, lows won’t fall back by much only into the upper thirties and low forties. Rainfall totals throughout the daytime today will be between a quarter and a half an inch in a lot of locations. I wouldn’t rule out some localized higher totals in areas that do see those heavy bands of rainfall stick around the longest.

Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other factor in the forecast today will be the wind gusts. Breezy conditions are likely. By mid morning when the heavy rain is falling, areas could see gusts up to forty mph. This will likely be where our peak will be in terms of wind gusts today and it could reduce visibility as the rain becomes windswept. As we turn things towards the evening hours, gusts look to subside with a lot of spots back to the twenties and then to the teens by the early morning hours of tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures improve tomorrow climbing back into the mid to upper fifties. The shower chances continue, but the better chance for them developing will be centered towards the early afternoon and into the evening.

