Washout Closes Section of Bog Road in Limestone

A washout in Limestone leaves one road closed until repairs can be made.
A washout in Limestone leaves one road closed until repairs can be made.(WAGM News)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A washout in Limestone leaves one road closed until repairs can be made.

A culvert around the area of 690 Bog road washed out Monday morning, leaving the road impassible with the culvert and debris exposed, and the road partially flooded.

Equipment was brought in along with cones and signs to alert drivers.

According to a social media post by the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Public Works has closed the road until the water recedes and they can start repairs. WAGM Reached out to Limestone Public Works for comment but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Fire on Drew Mills Road in Linneus
Fire on Drew Mills Road in Linneus
Presque Isle Inn Auction
Presque Isle Inn Sold at Auction
.
Presque Isle Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Northern Maine Moose Girls Lacrosse
Northern Maine Moose Girls’ Lacrosse: Ready to Take on First Varsity Season

Latest News

Elaine Boulier
Mars Hill Superintendent Officially Indicted by Grand Jury
Fire on Drew Mills Road in Linneus
Fire on Drew Mills Road in Linneus
Sports 4-28-23 - clipped version
Sports 4-28-23 - clipped version
Presque Isle Inn Auction
Presque Isle Inn Sold at Auction