Washout Closes Section of Bog Road in Limestone

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A washout in Limestone leaves one road closed until repairs can be made.

A culvert around the area of 690 Bog road washed out Monday morning, leaving the road impassible with the culvert and debris exposed, and the road partially flooded.

Equipment was brought in along with cones and signs to alert drivers.

According to a social media post by the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Public Works has closed the road until the water recedes and they can start repairs. WAGM Reached out to Limestone Public Works for comment but have yet to hear back.

