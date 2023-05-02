A Gloomy Week Ahead with Rain Shower Chances in the Forecast Through Thursday.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We’ve seen a gloomy day across the county today. High temperatures across the region did make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots. Even though we didn’t see any sunshine, temperatures were still able to warm up along with the gusty winds.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting off to our west this evening. This is expected to sit in this same spot over the next couple of days, before eventually sinking off the coastline during the day Thursday, and out to sea by Friday. This will eventually allow high pressure to take back control of our weather going into next weekend, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows scattered shower chances continuing across the county during the overnight hours tonight. Cloudy skies are otherwise expected for most spots, along with some patchy fog developing in spots before sunrise tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower 40s for most spots. Southeasterly winds remain gusty this evening but are eventually expected to lighten up a bit going into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies for everyone, along with a few isolated showers. Scattered shower chances return late morning and into the afternoon. With scattered showers becoming a bit more common before tomorrow evening. Once the sun sets tomorrow night, scattered shower chances look to lessen, with mostly cloudy skies likely before Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm into the upper 40s and lower to mid-50s once again. Easterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times tomorrow, adding a chill to the air, and keeping things unsettled through the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

