More Gloomy Weather Tomorrow, with Sunshine Possible by the End of the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Another okay day in terms of temperatures was seen across the county thanks to breaks in the clouds and some sunshine earlier this morning. Temperatures by this afternoon have warmed up into the lower to mid-50s for most spots. We won’t be seeing mild air last, as temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up thanks to the lack of sunshine and more rain shower chances.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure sitting off to our west this evening. This low will eventually make its way south of us during the overnight hours tonight and re-develop in the Atlantic during the day tomorrow. This will leave us with another cloudy day with shower chances in store. Showers linger in the forecast during the day Thursday, with less of a chance for showers overall. By the time we get to Friday, a weak cold front looks to pass through the region sparking off one last round of showers during the morning hours of Friday, before clear skies and nicer weather returns going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover sticking around, along with a few isolated to scattered shower chances. Shower chances likely stick with us going into tomorrow morning, so while we did see some breaks in the clouds this morning, that’s now less likely tomorrow morning thanks to increased shower chances. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 30s for most spots across the region. With scattered shower chances remaining in the forecast, along with temperatures cooling off closer to freezing, we could see some mixed precip along with these showers. The good news is that mild temperatures at the surface will still be warm enough to keep anything from sticking, but it’s worth noting a few sleet pellets or snowflakes could be seen early Wednesday morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances become more limited in nature going through the day Wednesday, by the afternoon, most of us will be left with mostly cloudy skies with scattered shower chances developing over northern spots going into the evening hours. Once again temperatures are expected to cool off tomorrow night into Thursday, meaning some shower activity during the overnight hours could fall in the form of sleet or possibly snow. Once again temperatures will still be too mild at the surface to support anything sticking, but this could very well be the last flakes of the season. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to make it into the lower to mid-40s for most spots. I think the best chance of seeing the mid-40s will be over eastern parts of the county, with higher elevations remaining closer to the lower 40s. Northeasterly winds are still expected to be breezy at times during the day, creating a cooler feel to the air once again tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening's forecast can be found on the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article.

