Rain Shower Chances Continue through Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. It was a dreary day yesterday with rain showers continuing for most of the daytime and at some times they were paired with some gusty winds. There were some brief breaks in the cloud cover as we got closer to sunset. The cloud cover has stuck around this morning, but the rain showers have been staying away from the region. That’s because we do have dry air in place.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The low pressure system responsible for providing the rain and the enhanced cloud cover is still sitting and spinning to the west. It brought quite a bit of rain to the downstate region yesterday. The system will keep rain showers in the forecast through Thursday. Most of the shower activity we do see going through today will be centered towards the afternoon and early evening. It’s not until the end of the work week when we will begin to see high pressure crest back over the region. That will dry things out and lead us towards plenty of sunshine this weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually increase to the mid to upper fifties which is slightly warmer than where our temperatures were yesterday afternoon. Going hour by hour for you, the morning hours for the most part remain dry. However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated showers developing. That will also be the trend going into the early afternoon. It’s not until we go into the late afternoon and early evening when we will see some more enhanced scattered showers set up. They do have the potential of becoming moderate at times, so it’s likely you will want the rain jacket and the umbrella for your evening commute. Cloud cover continues to blanket the region for areas that don’t see the scattered showers this evening. Scattered showers will continue leading into the overnight hours as well. Because of scattered the rain shower activity will be rainfall totals will likely only amount to less than a tenth of an inch. Lows tonight will spend another night into the upper thirties and low forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow results in a cooler day overall with temperatures a good ten degrees below average into the mid to upper forties. Shower chances stick around being more isolated to scattered in nature, but likely won’t amount to much. Temperatures will warm up as we get closer to the weekend returning back to the sixties with plenty of sunshine.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

