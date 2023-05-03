LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said at least one person died on the scene and four were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

Midtown shooting suspect
Midtown shooting suspect(APD)

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital. Midtown is a very populated area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments.

Police shared a photo of the shooting suspect and said he is “still at large.” He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Law enforcement officials are searching for the man believed to be the suspect and any other possible victims, the police department said in a statement.

Atlanta Public Schools said they are operating on an “exterior lockdown” for the remainder of the day.

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elaine Boulier
Mars Hill Superintendent Officially Indicted by Grand Jury
A washout in Limestone leaves one road closed until repairs can be made.
Washout Closes Section of Bog Road in Limestone
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
presque isle
Has Aroostook County Finally Solved the Out-Migration Problem? New Census Data has the Answer
Presque Isle Inn Auction
Presque Isle Inn Sold at Auction

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Federal Reserve raises key rate by another quarter-point, signals possible pause
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
Man in court following shooting at local TV station
Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target