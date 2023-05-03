Houlton man arrested for burglary and theft

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Houlton man has been arrested on burglary, criminal mischief and theft charges. According to Chief Tim Deluca of the Houlton Police Department, the Houlton Police Department received multiple reports of vandalism, criminal mischief and burglaries for Monday and Tuesday. The reports have included damage to residential and business property, stolen items, destruction of property and burglary of a local business. In response, Chief Deluca says HPD increased patrols during the over-night and officers were able to track a suspect with the assistance of callers. Chief Deluca says officers were dispatched to Coles Shoe Store for a reported burglary in progress. Shortly after, Cpl. Wyatt Foster arrived as a suspect exited the building and fled. After a chase, the suspect was apprehended near the Cary Library and taken into custody.

Officers continued with the investigation, which resulted in multiple charges. 18 year old Dylan James Raymond of Houlton was arrested and charged with the following 24 counts. Five (5) counts of class C Motor Vehicle Burglary, five (5) counts of class E Theft, twelve (12) counts of class D Criminal Mischief, one (1) count of class B Burglary of a Building, one (1) count of class C Aggravated Criminal Mischief. Raymond was transported to the Aroostook Jail where he remains. Bail was set at $5,000.00 cash. The investigation is continuing with additional charges expected.

