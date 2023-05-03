One More Day of Gloomy Weather Tomorrow, Before Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Return Friday into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. I’m beginning to feel like a broken record talking about gloomy weather, but once again most of us saw a cloudy day, with scattered rain showers making their way through the county at times. High temperatures today struggled to warm up thanks to the cloud cover and northeasterly winds that have been breezy for much of the day. The good news if you don’t like the cold weather is that it is short-lived, as warmer temperatures slowly begin to return tomorrow, with mild air and more sunshine expected going into the weekend.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting off to the south and west of us this evening. This low has continued to sit in this same spot over the past few days, resulting in cloudy skies and scattered showers across the state. We begin to see some movement with this low-pressure system tomorrow, as it finally makes its way out into the Atlantic. This will result in one more day of scattered shower activity, before nicer weather and more sunshine returns going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows showers moving from northeast to southwest going into the early morning hours of Thursday. Right now, some of these showers look like they could be cold enough to see some wet snowflakes mix in, but keep in mind temperatures at the surface will still be warm enough so we won’t have to worry about slippery travel. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 30s for most spots. Northeasterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, continuing to add a chillier feel to the air stepping out the door. Scattered rain and mix showers working through the region will also contribute to the cooler feeling air.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered shower chances remain in the forecast for much of the day tomorrow, but keep in mind that not everyone will be seeing showers at once. We’ll eventually see showers taper off and come to an end late tomorrow evening, with clearing skies expected to continue during the overnight hours and into Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are still expected to be on the colder side, however not as cold as what we saw today. High temperatures look to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots during the day tomorrow. While northeasterly winds are still expected to be breezy at times during the day tomorrow, they won’t add as much of a chill to the air like they did today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on nicer weather returning to the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.