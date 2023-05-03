Shower Chances Continue Today with Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Clouds stuck around for the daytime yesterday with some locations seeing some additional rain showers develop.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The shower chances continue today as the main center of low pressure remains to our west as it sits and spins. However, it eventually looks to advance to the south and track its way up the coastline. That will keep shower chances in the forecast through the morning hours of Friday. As we head into the weekend a stronger are of high pressure will crest over the region bringing a return to the sunshine and a mild stretch of temperatures right through the extended forecast.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We are spending another morning with temperatures into the lower forties and as we turn things towards this afternoon, they won’t increase by much. A lot of spots will struggle to make it past the middle forties, a good ten degrees below where our average high typically sits for this time of year. Lower elevations will likely not make it past the lower forties. Going hour by hour for you, most of the morning looks to remain dry. Shower activity will remain limited until we turn things towards the late afternoon and early evening. A lot of the more enhanced activity will be centered towards points north and east and continues into the morning hours of tomorrow. As temperatures cool off this evening there will be some areas to the west and in lower elevations where lows hover near the freezing mark. Because of that it’s possible there could be some mixing occurring with the scattered showers. The rest of the region will see temperatures spend another evening into the upper thirties and low forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperature begin to slowly increase tomorrow reaching the upper forties and lower fifties. Shower chances stick around, but they will start to become more limited as the center of low pressure begins to advance. Isolated showers are likely going into most of the morning hours.

Rainfall Totals (WAGM)

Because those shower chances remain isolated to scattered in nature for the rest of the work week, we won’t see much in terms of additional rainfall totals. Going into the morning hours of Friday most areas will pick up between a tenth and a quarter inch. I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some localized higher totals where we do see some more enhanced bands of rain develop.

