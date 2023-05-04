19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’

A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.(Lakeview_Images via Canva | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father in Oregon has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

KPTV reports that 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment after his 4-year-old son died with “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to help paramedics with a 4-year-old boy who had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Portland authorities said its child abuse team and homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court documents stated that Ware has a history of violent crimes.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Houlton man arrested for burglary and theft
presque isle
Has Aroostook County Finally Solved the Out-Migration Problem? New Census Data has the Answer
Elaine Boulier
Mars Hill Superintendent Officially Indicted by Grand Jury
A good Samaritan rushed to stop a stroller carrying a baby boy from rolling into speeding...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritan saves baby in runaway stroller
Digital Equity Workshop
Maine’s First Ever Digital Equity Workshop Brought Together over 150 Stakeholders Throughout the State

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Mark Hamill, from right, and Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pose...
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
Alder Marin-Sotelo, who escaped from a Virginia jail, was taken into custody in Mexico.
Inmate who escaped Virginia jail found in Mexico; other still on the run