Shower Chances Continue Today with a Return to Drier Conditions By Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and May the 4th be with you. After spending another day in the clouds with rain showers yesterday, rain shower chances do continue, but they will be more limited than what we have seen the past couple of days.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The force has been strong with the center of low pressure that has been providing us with the gloomy weather and the rain showers since the early work week. It has now tracked its way into the Atlantic and will keep rain shower chances in the forecast through the early morning hours of tomorrow. The pattern does change as we go into the weekend with more sunshine developing with some mild temperatures.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Another cooler day is expected this afternoon with temperatures staying below average, but it won’t be as cool as saw our temperatures reach yesterday. Most areas will be into the upper forties and lower fifties. The better chance for any shower activity developing will be centered more towards the afternoon and into the evening. Going hour by hour for you, the morning once again for the most part remains dry, but it will be a similar setup to what we have seen the past couple of days where most areas will be locked into the cloud cover. I wouldn’t rule the possibility for some isolated showers developing. Most of the afternoon does look to remain dry as well. It’s not until we go into the late afternoon and early evening where we will see some more enhanced activity developing mostly in areas to the south. Rain shower chances eventually exit the region by the time we turn things toward the overnight hours. That leaves us with the cloud cover, but we start to see clouds begin to break by the time we head into the morning hours of tomorrow. This results in lows tonight only falling back into the upper thirties and low forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we start to see a change in our weather pattern as high pressure crests back into the region. More cloud cover is expected in time for the morning hours as clouds look to gradually decrease the further we go into the daytime. Because of that I do think high temperatures will take a while to get to the lower sixties.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

But the warmer temperatures do stick around in time for the weekend with temperatures well into sixties. Even though the sunshine lasts for most of the extended forecast, we will eventually see temperatures return back to average into the upper fifties.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

