Sunshine Finally Returns Tomorrow, with Nice Weather Lasting well into Next Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We saw the last of the grey and gloomy days stepping outside today with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers once again making an appearance across the county. These showers didn’t do much to affect temperatures, as high temperatures today were still able to climb into the lower to mid-50s for most spots. Northeasterly winds have been gusty at times during the day today, but also didn’t have an impact on high temperatures this afternoon.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been impacting our weather over the past several days continuing to sit to the south of us. This will result in cloudy skies sticking with us this evening, before high pressure takes over going into the day tomorrow. While cloud cover will still be around during the morning hours tomorrow, it’s expected to break apart to sunshine by the afternoon. The more sunshine that areas see during the day tomorrow will result in milder temperatures. High pressure looks to sit over the region going into the weekend, resulting in nice weather lasting well into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows shower activity tapering off over southern Aroostook during the next couple of hours. This will leave us with cloudy skies through the rest of the overnight hours, with the latest computer model runs hinting at some breaks in the clouds before sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be chilly once again thanks to northeasterly winds. Low temperatures look to fall back into the mid to upper 30s for most spots, with some locations over western parts of the county seeing temperatures fall off a bit more. Like i mentioned, northeasterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Cloud cover during the morning hours tomorrow is expected to break apart going into the afternoon. This will leave us with a nice afternoon and end the day with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow night, with clear skies expected temperatures will likely cool off a bit before saturday morning. With mostly sunny skies expected saturday, we shouldn’t have much of a problem warming temperatures back up by the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow begin to warm up, with most spots making back up into the upper 50s and even a few lower 60s possible. This will feel quite a bit warmer than what we’ve seen over the past few days and will be closer to average for everyone. Northerly winds during the day tomorrow will add a chill to the air when they gust at times, but otherwise won’t have much of an impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.