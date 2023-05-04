UMPI’s Brian Morrison wins Excellence Award

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -University of Maine Presque Isle Athletic Trainer Brian Morrison was one of ten people selected for the Perry Weather Athletic Trainers Excellence Award. Athletic Director Dan Kane nominated Morrision earlier this year.

(Dan Kane):” When I nominated Brian for the award, I shared some of the stories of how he helped get us through COVID. He is always there for our student-athletes when they need him. Also, we have had some really tough times and Brian has always been there for our staff, families, and student-athletes. I really can’t say enough about him.”

(Brian Morrision):” Over 700 nominees and I was able to crack the top ten. There were some pretty big names from some big schools. Athletic Trainers and Directors of their Sports Medicine programs.”

The news that Morrison was one of the ten honorees came to a shock to the Nova Scotia native because he didn’t even know he was nominated.

Kane:” I didn’t get notified, but Brian got notified and he e-mailed me and said hey did you nominate me for an award. I hadn’t found out he was in the top ten.”

Morrision has been very involved in sports throughout his life. He played baseball for the Owls in college and says that being able to continue on as the Owls Head Athletic Trainer is very special.

Morrision:” My initial thoughts were, I was honored to be considered. To be an alumni of this school, and to come back and serve this institution that gave me a lot as a student, it was a very proud moment for me.”

Morrison said that while he is getting the attention and the award, he couldn’t do it alone

Morrison:” My athletics staff, my coaching staff, my administrators and especially my co-worker Sydney Churchill, has been a great asset to our athletics department. I couldn’t do what I do on a daily basis without them.”

Kane:” We can’t do what we do without athletic trainers. They work a ton of hours to keep our players safe and we really couldn’t have college athletics without them.”

He said that working with student athletes and staff at the University make every day a special one.

Morrison:” That is what makes this job enjoyable for me. Somebody once told me it’s not work if you enjoy what you do everyday. I certainly enjoy every single day when I come to work.”

