A Beautiful Weekend in Store with Plenty of Sunshine and Mild Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We had a better than expected day stepping outside, with partly sunny skies seen for much of the day. High temperatures today managed to warm up a couple more degrees than I was originally expecting, with most spots making it into the lower to mid-60s this afternoon. Winds were still breezy at times out of the north today but didn’t seem to impact temperatures warming up this afternoon.

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure setting up over the region. This will provide nice weather to the region going through the weekend, with nice weather lasting into next week. Mild temperatures are expected both tomorrow and Sunday as warmer air is able to work its way in from the southwest, however going into the day Monday, a low pressure system moves to the south of us, allowing northwesterly winds to pump colder air into the region.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out this evening. This will result in partly to mostly clear skies going into the morning hours of saturday. While skies are expected to clear during the overnight hours, this doesn’t look like it will have much of an impact on temperatures during the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be breezy through the overnight hours, which could result in cooler feeling temperatures over western parts of the county, otherwise most spots are expected to remain in the lower 40s.

We’re looking at a nice weekend in store with plenty of sunshine expected both saturday and Sunday. This will help high temperatures warm up both days into the upper 60s and lower 70s for some spots. While this mild weather will make people want to get out on or into the water, please be mindful of water temperatures. Most lakes in the area still have water temperatures in the mid-40s, while most rivers have climbed into the lower 50s. These cold waters can result in shock and hypothermia setting in within a short amount of time. Please try to stay out of the water this weekend if possible, and if going out on a boat make sure to wear a life jacket!

Plenty of sunshine is expected once again during the day tomorrow. Similar to today, a few clouds could develop going into the afternoon hours tomorrow, but not nearly as many clouds as what we saw during the day today. With less cloud cover in place tomorrow, skies will have an easier time clearing out during the evening hours, resulting in a clear night Saturday night into Sunday morning. High temperatures saturday look to climb into the mid to upper 60s for many places. Some spots over southern Aroostook have the better chance of making it into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty during the day tomorrow, contributing to a cooler feeling day.

Sunday starts off with plenty of sunshine once again. A weak disturbance looks to pass to the south of us, bringing some cloud cover to far southern and western parts of the county during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. Skies clear back out Sunday night, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures in store going into Monday. Sunday looks to be a very similar day to Saturday in terms of temperatures. High temperatures across the region look to make it into the upper 60s once again, with some spots over southern Aroostook reaching the lower 70s. Northwesterly winds will still be present Sunday, however I don’t think they’ll be as much of a factor in the feel of the day compared to Saturday.

