The Sunshine Returns with Mild Temperatures Expected this Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. After another dreary and rainy day overall yesterday, we will finally break from the clouds today, but not until we go further into the daytime.

After days of having a low pressure system bring rain showers and gloomy conditions to the region that system has now weakened and moved into the Atlantic. That leaves us with high pressure advancing to our north and east. As it does we will be left with clearing skies and a return to some mild temperatures. It is stronger enough where it will bring us plenty of sunshine right through most of the extended forecast.

We are already seeing some filtered sunshine this morning as clouds have begun to thin out and because of that temperatures are spending another morning into the upper thirties and low forties. By this afternoon we return back to some average temperatures into the upper fifties and low sixties. Given that we will see more sunshine the further we go into the daytime, I do think highs will be reached a bit later on. Going hour by hour for you, some cloud cover looks to stick around during the morning hours. Once we get closer to the lunchtime hours, that’s when we will see more of a clearing line develop from the northeast. It is a bit of a gradual decrease in the cloud cover so I’m not expecting us to see the full sunshine until we turn things towards the evening commute. We will see few clouds if any developing. Computer models have been trending at a brief return to some partly cloudy skies, but any clouds we do see will thin out overnight leading us to clearing skies. Lows will spend another evening into the upper thirties and low forties.

Because we do have plenty of sunshine expected tomorrow, temperatures will warm up by quite a bit. Temperatures in most spots will climb into the mid to upper sixties. Sunday results in temperatures spending another day well into the sixties. Cloud cover once again attempts to stretch into the region but because the area of high pressure will be so strong overhead, I do think a lot of the cloud cover will stay to the north.

Temperatures will stay above average for the most part for the next couple of days. Looking at our temperature trend, the sixties will last going into the early work week. However we are going to spend a period of time with below average temperatures. That is when we will see a brief return to some cooler air setting in. The good news is it won’t last for long and we quickly go back to the sixties by the end of the work week.

