Caribou Fire Department Names New Fire Chief

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Monday May 8th, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department names a new Fire Chief despite being a familiar face from within the department.

According to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Facebook Page, quote, “We would like to Announce Brian Lajoie as our New Fire Chief. Chief Lajoie will officially begin his new role on Tuesday May 9, 2023. Brian has been a member of CFAD for 31 years, 28 of those as Full Time Personnel. He has been a Paramedic for 23 years and Captain of Crew One for 7 years. We are excited and wish him a warm welcome into his new role!”

